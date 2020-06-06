F-15 Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conduct a flypast over Normandy, France in support of the 76th anniversary of D-Day June 6, 2020. An epic multinational operation, D-Day forged partnerships and reinforces trans-Atlantic bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 05:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755685
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-QP712-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107849692
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast B-Roll, by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT