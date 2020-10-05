Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., coalition continue to work together to defeat ISIS -- Strike Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    05.10.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    Coalition Forces conduct an airstrike on a Da’esh bed down location May 10, 2020, in Kirkuk Province, Iraq. The strike was conducted by a French Dassault Rafale fighter jet partnered with U.S. Air Forces Central Command. The coalition remains resolute in continuing efforts to defeat Da’esh. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 06:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755683
    VIRIN: 200511-F-IC909-1001
    Filename: DOD_107849690
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., coalition continue to work together to defeat ISIS -- Strike Video, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., coalition continue to work together to defeat ISIS

    TAGS

    coalition
    Air Operations Center
    AFCENT
    French
    609th
    Armee De L'air
    COAC
    frappe chammal
    CIFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT