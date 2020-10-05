U.S., coalition continue to work together to defeat ISIS -- Strike Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coalition Forces conduct an airstrike on a Da’esh bed down location May 10, 2020, in Kirkuk Province, Iraq. The strike was conducted by a French Dassault Rafale fighter jet partnered with U.S. Air Forces Central Command. The coalition remains resolute in continuing efforts to defeat Da’esh. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)