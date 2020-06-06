PID: 200609-YKA-PKG-KinnickHighSchoolGradCeremonyPACUP-Coto
Title: Kinnick High School Grad Ceremony 2020
Date: 09 JUN 2020
VIRIN: 200609-N-JC445-1001
Runtime: 00:59:29
Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
Producer: MC2 Mario Coto
Font ID:
(0:02) - PO2 Mario Coto
Reporting
(0:16) - Maria Fogell
Senior Class President
(0:39) - Edward Fogell
Teacher
Caption/Lead:
200609-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 09, 2020) - Students and faculty members of Nile C. Kinnick High School discuss the decision to hold a physical graduation ceremony while taking precautions due to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)
This work, Kinnick High School Grad Ceremony 2020, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
