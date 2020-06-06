Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kinnick High School Grad Ceremony 2020

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    06.06.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    DMA Media Center Yokosuka

    Title: Kinnick High School Grad Ceremony 2020
    Runtime: 00:59:29
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto

    Font ID:
    (0:02) - PO2 Mario Coto
    Reporting
    (0:16) - Maria Fogell
    Senior Class President

    (0:39) - Edward Fogell
    Teacher

    Caption/Lead:
    200609-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 09, 2020) - Students and faculty members of Nile C. Kinnick High School discuss the decision to hold a physical graduation ceremony while taking precautions due to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
