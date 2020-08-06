Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Air Support Squadron 3 Change of Command Video Message

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandria Blanche and Cpl. Leilani Cervantes

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A change of command video message for Marine Air Support Squadron 3, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., June 8, 2020. The official change of command was conducted on June 11, 2020 (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Leilani Cervantes).

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 23:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755648
    VIRIN: 200608-M-QM673-1001
    Filename: DOD_107849441
    Length: 00:14:20
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Air Support Squadron 3 Change of Command Video Message, by SSgt Alexandria Blanche and Cpl Leilani Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    COC
    MASS3
    3DMAW

