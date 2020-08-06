A change of command video message for Marine Air Support Squadron 3, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., June 8, 2020. The official change of command was conducted on June 11, 2020 (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Leilani Cervantes).
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 23:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755648
|VIRIN:
|200608-M-QM673-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107849441
|Length:
|00:14:20
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
This work, Marine Air Support Squadron 3 Change of Command Video Message, by SSgt Alexandria Blanche and Cpl Leilani Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
