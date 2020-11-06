Camp Zama Outdoor Recreation Reopening

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Outdoor Recreation Reopening



Narration:

Camp Zama’s Outdoor Recreation reopened its doors June 9th after two months of being closed due to health protection protocols as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Supervisory Recreation Specialist, Camp Zama MWR



Narration:

In order to remain as safe as possible and provide a safe and healthy environment for its customers and staff, Outdoor Recreation is taking extra measures to disinfect its facility and the items it offer for rent.



Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Supervisory Recreation Specialist, Camp Zama MWR



Narration:

Camp Zama’s Outdoor Recreation is open seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To protect everyone’s health and safety, no more than six customers or family members can be inside the facility at a time. For more information, call 263-4671.



Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXX.