Outdoor Recreation Reopening
Narration:
Camp Zama’s Outdoor Recreation reopened its doors June 9th after two months of being closed due to health protection protocols as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Supervisory Recreation Specialist, Camp Zama MWR
Narration:
In order to remain as safe as possible and provide a safe and healthy environment for its customers and staff, Outdoor Recreation is taking extra measures to disinfect its facility and the items it offer for rent.
Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Supervisory Recreation Specialist, Camp Zama MWR
Narration:
Camp Zama’s Outdoor Recreation is open seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To protect everyone’s health and safety, no more than six customers or family members can be inside the facility at a time. For more information, call 263-4671.
Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXX.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 20:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755646
|VIRIN:
|160315-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107849425
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Outdoor Recreation Reopening, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT