Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Zama Outdoor Recreation Reopening

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2020

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Outdoor Recreation Reopening

    Narration:
    Camp Zama’s Outdoor Recreation reopened its doors June 9th after two months of being closed due to health protection protocols as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.


    Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Supervisory Recreation Specialist, Camp Zama MWR

    Narration:
    In order to remain as safe as possible and provide a safe and healthy environment for its customers and staff, Outdoor Recreation is taking extra measures to disinfect its facility and the items it offer for rent.

    Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Supervisory Recreation Specialist, Camp Zama MWR

    Narration:
    Camp Zama’s Outdoor Recreation is open seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To protect everyone’s health and safety, no more than six customers or family members can be inside the facility at a time. For more information, call 263-4671.

    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXX.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 20:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755646
    VIRIN: 160315-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107849425
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Outdoor Recreation Reopening, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Japan
    Zama
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    #OneTeamOneFight
    Sagamihara
    U.S. Army in Japan
    #DoYourPart
    Military in Japan
    #COVID19
    #KillTheVirus
    #ArmyCOVID19Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT