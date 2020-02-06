Staff Sargent Grace Ogesen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755642" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SSgt. Grace Ogesen talks about her the role her soldiers play in Chinle, Ariz. at the Alternate Care Facility on Navajo Nation. She leads three soldiers that are acting as translators for patients and staff at the ACF.