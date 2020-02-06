SSgt. Grace Ogesen talks about her the role her soldiers play in Chinle, Ariz. at the Alternate Care Facility on Navajo Nation. She leads three soldiers that are acting as translators for patients and staff at the ACF.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 20:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|755642
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-MN507-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_107849410
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|CHINLE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff Sargent Grace Ogesen, by SPC John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
