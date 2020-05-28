Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Sean Greer Retires after 20 years of Honorable Service

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gerald Willis  

    70th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William S. Greer retired during a surprise, socially-distant ceremony May 28, 2020, at Severna Park, Maryland. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 17:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755633
    VIRIN: 200601-F-FF346-1001
    Filename: DOD_107849310
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Sean Greer Retires after 20 years of Honorable Service, by SrA Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Retirement

