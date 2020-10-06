Top Official Testifies on COVID-19 Acquisition Policy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, testifies before the House Armed Services Committee, June 10, 2020. She is briefing lawmakers on the Defense Department’s COVID-19 response to industrial base challenges, contributions to interagency efforts, and use of existing acquisition authorities -- including the Defense Production Act -- to respond to the challenges of the pandemic and maintain readiness.