Top Official Testifies on COVID-19 Acquisition Policy

Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, testifies before the House Armed Services Committee, June 10, 2020. She is briefing lawmakers on the Defense Department’s COVID-19 response to industrial base challenges, contributions to interagency efforts, and use of existing acquisition authorities -- including the Defense Production Act -- to respond to the challenges of the pandemic and maintain readiness.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 20:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755628
|Filename:
|DOD_107849263
|Length:
|02:20:53
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
