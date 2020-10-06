Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Official Testifies on COVID-19 Acquisition Policy

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, testifies before the House Armed Services Committee, June 10, 2020. She is briefing lawmakers on the Defense Department’s COVID-19 response to industrial base challenges, contributions to interagency efforts, and use of existing acquisition authorities -- including the Defense Production Act -- to respond to the challenges of the pandemic and maintain readiness.

    Date Posted: 06.10.2020
