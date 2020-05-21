Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon AFB First Sergeants Say Thank You

    CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Video by Airman Christopher Storer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The Cannon Air Force Base First Sergeants would like to recognize and give thanks to the mission essential personnel who have continued to report to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 16:45
    Location: CANNON AFB, NM, US
