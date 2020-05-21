The Cannon Air Force Base First Sergeants would like to recognize and give thanks to the mission essential personnel who have continued to report to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 16:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755624
|VIRIN:
|201006-F-VK515-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107849227
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CANNON AFB, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cannon AFB First Sergeants Say Thank You, by Amn Christopher Storer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT