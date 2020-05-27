U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Belen Osorio, 391st Fighter Squadron crew chief, shows what a typical day as a crew chief looks like, May 27, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Osorio preps and launches a jet as part enhancing mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Kobialka)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 17:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755623
|VIRIN:
|200527-F-MM641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107849185
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life of a Crew Chief, by A1C Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS
