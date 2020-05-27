Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of a Crew Chief

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Kobialka 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Belen Osorio, 391st Fighter Squadron crew chief, shows what a typical day as a crew chief looks like, May 27, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Osorio preps and launches a jet as part enhancing mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Kobialka)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 17:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755623
    VIRIN: 200527-F-MM641-1001
    Filename: DOD_107849185
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life of a Crew Chief, by A1C Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

