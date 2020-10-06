Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video Story on the 355 CONS

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Video story on the 355th Contracting Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 15:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755607
    VIRIN: 200610-F-FZ485-911
    Filename: DOD_107849083
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Story on the 355 CONS, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Tucson
    Contracting
    services
    ACC
    AZ
    contracts
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    support
    Military
    construction
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    DM
    355th Wing
    355 WG
    355th CONS
    355 CONS
    355th Contracting Squadron

