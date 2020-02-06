Sierra Army Depot flexes logistical capabilties

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army's "End-of-first life center" exercised its unique capabilities to meet a requirement to get thousands of Small Arms Protective Inserts into the hands of National Guard #Soldiers within 24 hours - enhancing U.S. Army #readiness.



Sierra Army Depot's logistics and transportation experts partnered with the Montana Air National Guard to land two C-130 aircraft on Sierra's 10,000-foot airfield to make the priority shipment.



Sierra is the U.S. Army's leader in repairing and recirculating the protective inserts, repairing 170,000 annually and more than 2.5 million since the program began in 2010.