    Sierra Army Depot flexes logistical capabilties

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Doug Magill 

    Sierra Army Depot

    The U.S. Army's "End-of-first life center" exercised its unique capabilities to meet a requirement to get thousands of Small Arms Protective Inserts into the hands of National Guard #Soldiers within 24 hours - enhancing U.S. Army #readiness.

    Sierra Army Depot's logistics and transportation experts partnered with the Montana Air National Guard to land two C-130 aircraft on Sierra's 10,000-foot airfield to make the priority shipment.

    Sierra is the U.S. Army's leader in repairing and recirculating the protective inserts, repairing 170,000 annually and more than 2.5 million since the program began in 2010.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755563
    VIRIN: 200602-A-NW302-001
    Filename: DOD_107848655
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HERLONG, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sierra Army Depot flexes logistical capabilties, by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    sustainment
    logistics
    Small Arms
    Montana
    National Guard
    TACOM
    Army Depot
    Sierra
    SAPI
    Protective Inserts

