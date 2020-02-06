The U.S. Army's "End-of-first life center" exercised its unique capabilities to meet a requirement to get thousands of Small Arms Protective Inserts into the hands of National Guard #Soldiers within 24 hours - enhancing U.S. Army #readiness.
Sierra Army Depot's logistics and transportation experts partnered with the Montana Air National Guard to land two C-130 aircraft on Sierra's 10,000-foot airfield to make the priority shipment.
Sierra is the U.S. Army's leader in repairing and recirculating the protective inserts, repairing 170,000 annually and more than 2.5 million since the program began in 2010.
This work, Sierra Army Depot flexes logistical capabilties, by Doug Magill
