    Navy P-8A Poseidon refueling

    POLAND

    06.09.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, to be refueled during Exercise Baltic Operations, over Poland, June 9, 2020.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755551
    VIRIN: 200609-F-TF218-1160
    Filename: DOD_107848417
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy P-8A Poseidon refueling, by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

