    IMCOM-Europe garrisons to reopen some services

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    06.03.2020

    Video by Gerta Paul and Klaus Zimmermann

    Visual Information Services Europe (VISE)

    IMCOM Europe Director Tommy Mize and Command Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre discuss garrison services and programs reopening, but under certain conditions.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755549
    VIRIN: 200603-A-LK937-001
    PIN: 202036
    Filename: DOD_107848385
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM-Europe garrisons to reopen some services, by Gerta Paul and Klaus Zimmermann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM-E
    gym reopening
    COVID-19
    garrison services and programs

