Summer is here aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, which also means it is the height of wildfire season. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department is well equipped to handle wildfires. In 2019, Camp Pendleton had a total of 101 fires that burned approximately 4,533 acres. As summer begins, it is everyone’s responsibility to help prevent fires this summer. For more information, visit pendleton.marines.mil/wildland-fires/. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 12:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|755542
|VIRIN:
|200527-M-IU565-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107848355
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton wildfire statistics, by LCpl Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
