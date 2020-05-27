Camp Pendleton wildfire statistics

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Summer is here aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, which also means it is the height of wildfire season. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department is well equipped to handle wildfires. In 2019, Camp Pendleton had a total of 101 fires that burned approximately 4,533 acres. As summer begins, it is everyone’s responsibility to help prevent fires this summer. For more information, visit pendleton.marines.mil/wildland-fires/. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox)