    Camp Pendleton wildfire statistics

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Summer is here aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, which also means it is the height of wildfire season. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department is well equipped to handle wildfires. In 2019, Camp Pendleton had a total of 101 fires that burned approximately 4,533 acres. As summer begins, it is everyone’s responsibility to help prevent fires this summer. For more information, visit pendleton.marines.mil/wildland-fires/. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 12:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755542
    VIRIN: 200527-M-IU565-1001
    Filename: DOD_107848355
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton wildfire statistics, by LCpl Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Wildfire
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department
    Supporting the warfighter
    Wildfire Prevention
    Wildfire Statistics

