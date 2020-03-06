Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Bret Ashabranner & Bella

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE)

    Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Bret Ashabranner said his military career follows family tradition and has been made better because of his working dog, Bella, who helped keep him safe during deployments.

    #whyIserve #thisismysquad #ArmyHiringDays
    (U.S. Army video by Judith Oman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 10:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 755541
    VIRIN: 200603-A-NU467-396
    Filename: DOD_107848354
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    FIRES
    K9
    Military Police
    Why I Serve
    Fires Strong
    This is My Squad

