Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Bret Ashabranner said his military career follows family tradition and has been made better because of his working dog, Bella, who helped keep him safe during deployments.
#whyIserve #thisismysquad #ArmyHiringDays
(U.S. Army video by Judith Oman)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 10:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|755541
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-NU467-396
|Filename:
|DOD_107848354
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Bret Ashabranner & Bella, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT