The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command wishes the U.S. Army a happy 245th birthday!
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 11:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755538
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-ZT466-682
|Filename:
|DOD_107848337
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|US
This work, Army_birthday_2020_Hooah, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
