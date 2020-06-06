Little Rock and Dyess Air Force Base launched 19 C-130J Super Hercules in support of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s Joint Forcible Entry exercise at the Nevada Test and Training Range, June 6.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755532
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-ID976-172
|Filename:
|DOD_107848330
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRAFB, Dyess demonstrate agile combat airlift during JFE exercise, by SrA Kristine Gruwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
