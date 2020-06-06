Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB, Dyess demonstrate agile combat airlift during JFE exercise

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristine Gruwell 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Little Rock and Dyess Air Force Base launched 19 C-130J Super Hercules in support of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s Joint Forcible Entry exercise at the Nevada Test and Training Range, June 6.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755532
    VIRIN: 200606-F-ID976-172
    Filename: DOD_107848330
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, LRAFB, Dyess demonstrate agile combat airlift during JFE exercise, by SrA Kristine Gruwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

