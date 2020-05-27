100th ARW takes off in KC-135 Stratotanker

Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing taxi and take off in a KC-135 Stratotanker for a flight participating in the Large Force Exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 27, 2020. Airmen and aircraft from the 48th Fighter Wing, 31st Fighter Wing, 52nd Fighter Wing, and 100th Air Refueling Wing participated in this LFE. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelly O'Connor)
|05.27.2020
