    100th ARW takes off in KC-135 Stratotanker

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelly OConnor 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing taxi and take off in a KC-135 Stratotanker for a flight participating in the Large Force Exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 27, 2020. Airmen and aircraft from the 48th Fighter Wing, 31st Fighter Wing, 52nd Fighter Wing, and 100th Air Refueling Wing participated in this LFE. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelly O'Connor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755529
    VIRIN: 200527-F-XA482-136
    Filename: DOD_107848317
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW takes off in KC-135 Stratotanker, by SSgt Kelly OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

