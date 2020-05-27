The 20mm gun system inspections are performed every 15,000 rounds or every 18 months, and take approximately 31 hours from start to finish. Armament flight Airmen work in eight-hour split shifts with two teams ensuring all pieces of machinery entering the facility are inspected and safe for installations.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 08:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755517
|VIRIN:
|200527-F-XZ889-677
|Filename:
|DOD_107848255
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
