video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755517" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 20mm gun system inspections are performed every 15,000 rounds or every 18 months, and take approximately 31 hours from start to finish. Armament flight Airmen work in eight-hour split shifts with two teams ensuring all pieces of machinery entering the facility are inspected and safe for installations.