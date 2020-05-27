Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20mm Gun System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 20mm gun system inspections are performed every 15,000 rounds or every 18 months, and take approximately 31 hours from start to finish. Armament flight Airmen work in eight-hour split shifts with two teams ensuring all pieces of machinery entering the facility are inspected and safe for installations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 08:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755517
    VIRIN: 200527-F-XZ889-677
    Filename: DOD_107848255
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20mm Gun System, by A1C Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    Spangdahlem
    F-16
    USAFE
    DoD
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Team work
    Deterrence
    Resilience
    Fighter Wing
    aircraft
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Readiness
    weapons
    mission
    Air power
    52nd
    52
    ReadyAF
    multi-capable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT