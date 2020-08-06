Naval Submarine School Sailor Reenlists

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Shivers, from, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, assigned to Naval Submarine School, recites the oath of enlistment given by Lt. Cmdr. Frank Ferrell, N4 Dept. Head, Naval Submarine School, during his reenlistment ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London. Naval Submarine School builds a foundation upon which officers and enlisted personnel are prepared to develop the competence and proficiency in skills necessary to operate and maintain their submarines.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 06:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755507
|VIRIN:
|200601-O-AC924-176
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_107848213
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
