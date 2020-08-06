Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Submarine School Sailor Reenlists

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Alexander Gago 

    Naval Submarine School

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Shivers, from, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, assigned to Naval Submarine School, recites the oath of enlistment given by Lt. Cmdr. Frank Ferrell, N4 Dept. Head, Naval Submarine School, during his reenlistment ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London. Naval Submarine School builds a foundation upon which officers and enlisted personnel are prepared to develop the competence and proficiency in skills necessary to operate and maintain their submarines.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
