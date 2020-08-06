Naval Submarine School Sailor Reenlists

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755507" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Shivers, from, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, assigned to Naval Submarine School, recites the oath of enlistment given by Lt. Cmdr. Frank Ferrell, N4 Dept. Head, Naval Submarine School, during his reenlistment ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London. Naval Submarine School builds a foundation upon which officers and enlisted personnel are prepared to develop the competence and proficiency in skills necessary to operate and maintain their submarines.