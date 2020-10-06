The British Army's Legion troop and 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment soldiers assigned to NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland conduct a recon exercise that culminated in a raid on a simulated target in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, June 10, 2020. The exercise enhanced interoperability between both contingents and strengthened partnerships in Battle Group Poland.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 05:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755505
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-UW671-692
|Filename:
|DOD_107848186
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Enhanced Recce Cadre exercise, by SSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT