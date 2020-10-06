Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhanced Recce Cadre exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    06.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria 

    Battle Group Poland

    The British Army's Legion troop and 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment soldiers assigned to NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland conduct a recon exercise that culminated in a raid on a simulated target in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, June 10, 2020. The exercise enhanced interoperability between both contingents and strengthened partnerships in Battle Group Poland.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 05:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755505
    VIRIN: 200610-A-UW671-692
    Filename: DOD_107848186
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    This work, Enhanced Recce Cadre exercise, by SSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    eFP
    Poland
    Kulani
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    alwaysready
    WeAreNato
    BGP

