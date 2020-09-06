Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tennessee National Guard departs Joint Base Andrews following civil unrest mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the Tennessee National Guard were mobilized to assist the District of Columbia National Guard's civil unrest mission. Guard members assisted civil authorities with protection of life and property while balancing the right of citizens to peacefully protest. Units departed Joint Base Andrews after ensuring the streets of the nation's capital are safer June 9.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 22:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755484
    VIRIN: 200609-F-PL327-356
    Filename: DOD_107848012
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard departs Joint Base Andrews following civil unrest mission, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National
    Guard
    Tennessee
    civil
    Joint Base Andrews
    mission
    unrest
    DCNG
    JBA
    DCANG
    CapitalGuardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT