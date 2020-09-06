Tennessee National Guard departs Joint Base Andrews following civil unrest mission

Members of the Tennessee National Guard were mobilized to assist the District of Columbia National Guard's civil unrest mission. Guard members assisted civil authorities with protection of life and property while balancing the right of citizens to peacefully protest. Units departed Joint Base Andrews after ensuring the streets of the nation's capital are safer June 9.
06.09.2020
06.09.2020
B-Roll
|Location:
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, US
by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright
