Tennessee National Guard departs Joint Base Andrews following civil unrest mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755484" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Tennessee National Guard were mobilized to assist the District of Columbia National Guard's civil unrest mission. Guard members assisted civil authorities with protection of life and property while balancing the right of citizens to peacefully protest. Units departed Joint Base Andrews after ensuring the streets of the nation's capital are safer June 9.