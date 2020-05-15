Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Birthday Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan Broadnax 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Shotgun Team member 1st Lt. Amber English gives a shoutout for the U.S. Army's 245th birthday. English recently qualified to go to the 2020 Olympics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 18:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755472
    VIRIN: 200515-A-FC254-991
    Filename: DOD_107847942
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Shoutout, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Army Birthday
    U.S. Army Recruiting Command
    Home of Champions
    2020 Olympic Games Tokyo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT