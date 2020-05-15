U.S. Army Marksmanship Shotgun Team member 1st Lt. Amber English gives a shoutout for the U.S. Army's 245th birthday. English recently qualified to go to the 2020 Olympics.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 18:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755472
|VIRIN:
|200515-A-FC254-991
|Filename:
|DOD_107847942
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Birthday Shoutout, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
