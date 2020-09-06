B-Roll: Infantry Training Battalion lights up targets with heavy fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, conduct two live-fire heavy machine gun ranges at Range 203 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2020. ITB trains, develops and certifies Marines as riflemen, as well as their primary military occupational specialty within the infantry field, before sending them to join the Fleet Marine Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melissa I. Ugalde)