    B-Roll: Infantry Training Battalion lights up targets with heavy fire

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, conduct two live-fire heavy machine gun ranges at Range 203 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2020. ITB trains, develops and certifies Marines as riflemen, as well as their primary military occupational specialty within the infantry field, before sending them to join the Fleet Marine Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melissa I. Ugalde)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 19:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755471
    VIRIN: 200609-M-VR035-866
    Filename: DOD_107847947
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Infantry Training Battalion lights up targets with heavy fire, by LCpl Melissa Ugalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Grenade Launcher
    School of Infantry - West
    MCI-W
    Heavy Machine Guns
    Marine Corps Installations West
    ITB
    Infantry Training Battalion

