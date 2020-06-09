Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Table Rock Dam 9 June 2020

    BRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by James Woods 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Table Rock Dam on 9 June 2020. Elevation of the lake is 929.59. Top of the flood pool is 931. Video shows how high the water is on the gates.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755465
    VIRIN: 200609-D-NJ924-296
    Filename: DOD_107847880
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BRANSON, MO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Table Rock Dam 9 June 2020, by James Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    white river
    table rock lake
    table rock dam
    branson missouri

