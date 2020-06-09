Table Rock Dam 9 June 2020

Table Rock Dam on 9 June 2020. Elevation of the lake is 929.59. Top of the flood pool is 931. Video shows how high the water is on the gates.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755465
|VIRIN:
|200609-D-NJ924-296
|Filename:
|DOD_107847880
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|BRANSON, MO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
