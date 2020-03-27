301 FW F-16 Flight Helmet Insights

On this #TeachingTuesday, learn about an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot's flight helmet via this excerpt from an elementary school virtual field trip which included Lt. Col. Snodgrass. He shares how the HOBIT system and night vision capabilities help the SPADS from the 457th Fighter Squadron, U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, perform more efficiently to accomplish their mission. Whether it's the pilots, the jet maintainers or the Airmen from aircrew flight equipment who keep the pilots safe through training and maintaining of their flight equipment (helmets, parachutes, etc.), it takes everyone doing their job to get the mission accomplished.
|03.27.2020
|06.09.2020 16:37
|Video Productions
|755460
|200608-F-RJ363-001
|DOD_107847713
|00:02:30
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|3
|2
|2
|0
