    301 FW F-16 Flight Helmet Insights

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    On this #TeachingTuesday, learn about an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot's flight helmet via this excerpt from an elementary school virtual field trip which included Lt. Col. Snodgrass. He shares how the HOBIT system and night vision capabilities help the SPADS from the 457th Fighter Squadron, U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, perform more efficiently to accomplish their mission. Whether it's the pilots, the jet maintainers or the Airmen from aircrew flight equipment who keep the pilots safe through training and maintaining of their flight equipment (helmets, parachutes, etc.), it takes everyone doing their job to get the mission accomplished.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755460
    VIRIN: 200608-F-RJ363-001
    Filename: DOD_107847713
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301 FW F-16 Flight Helmet Insights, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    NVG
    AFRC
    10 AF
    301 FW
    457 FS
    #ReserveCitizenAirmen
    #ReserveReady

