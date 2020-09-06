B-roll package of National Guard members unloading personnel and equipment from two KC-135 Stratotankers and a C-17 Globemaster June 9th, 2020, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Tennessee. The Tennessee National Guard deployed 1,000 troops to maintain the peace during protests in Washington D.C.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755451
|VIRIN:
|200609-Z-GX596-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107847629
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 134th Air Refueling Wing brings home 278th Armored Calvary Regiment from Washington, D.C., by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
