    134th Air Refueling Wing brings home 278th Armored Calvary Regiment from Washington, D.C.

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    B-roll package of National Guard members unloading personnel and equipment from two KC-135 Stratotankers and a C-17 Globemaster June 9th, 2020, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Tennessee. The Tennessee National Guard deployed 1,000 troops to maintain the peace during protests in Washington D.C.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755451
    VIRIN: 200609-Z-GX596-001
    Filename: DOD_107847629
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th Air Refueling Wing brings home 278th Armored Calvary Regiment from Washington, D.C., by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Knoxville
    Tennessee
    KC-135
    Tennessee National Guard
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    C-17 Globemaster
    National Guard
    278th Armored Calvary Regiment
    278th ACR
    134th ARW

