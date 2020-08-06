B-Roll of Soldiers with the Idaho Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment staging a blocking posture in support of civil unrest response efforts June 8, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The Idaho Army Guard members were supporting the District of Columbia National Guard, local and federal officials.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755447
|VIRIN:
|200608-Z-NB148-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107847572
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Idaho National Guard support DC Civil Unrest response efforts, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT