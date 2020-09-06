Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter James offloads approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

    PORT EVERGLADES, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) offloaded more than 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana in Port Everglades June 9, 2020. The offload was a result of 11 at-sea interdictions between four Coast Guard cutters and two U.S. Navy ships. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755445
    VIRIN: 200609-G-TM873-1002
    Filename: DOD_107847570
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US 
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter James offloads approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drugs
    USCG
    Miami
    cocaine
    Murray
    offload
    marijuana
    Southeast
    Lally
    Coast Guard
    U.S. Navy
    D7
    Coast Guard 7th District
    WMSL-754
    USCGC James

