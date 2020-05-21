Multiple organizations here in Mobility's Hometown worked together to successfully execute our severe weather exercise and elephant walk. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what all it took to make this mission happen!
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 14:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755443
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-TK030-329
|Filename:
|DOD_107847543
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Large Formation Exercise, by Amn Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
