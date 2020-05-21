Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Large Formation Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Video by Airman Dallin Wrye 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Multiple organizations here in Mobility's Hometown worked together to successfully execute our severe weather exercise and elephant walk. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what all it took to make this mission happen!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 14:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755443
    VIRIN: 200521-F-TK030-329
    Filename: DOD_107847543
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Large Formation Exercise, by Amn Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-17
    KC-135
    Altus
    AMC
    Altus Air Force Base
    AETC
    LFE
    Elephant Walk
    Large Formation Exercise
    KC-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT