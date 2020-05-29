Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Gallagher 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Spc. Jose Diaz, a Nodal Network Systems Operator-Maintainer (25N) for 108th ADA Brigade, describes his motivation for service in the U.S. Army.

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Gallagher

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 14:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755440
    VIRIN: 180521-A-AE214-014
    Filename: DOD_107847403
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve, by SGT Christopher Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WhyIServe

