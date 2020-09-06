Coast Guard Cutter James offloads approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) offloaded more than 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana in Port Everglades June 9, 2020. The offload was a result of 11 at-sea interdictions between four Coast Guard cutters and two U.S. Navy ships. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
