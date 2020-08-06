U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, cross a floating bridge constructed by their NATO-Allied partner Polish 2nd and 5th Engineer Regiments, as part of an Allied Spirit river crossing exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, on June 8, 2020. The DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755412
|VIRIN:
|200608-A-BH298-980
|PIN:
|104
|Filename:
|DOD_107847197
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NATO Allied Polish, U.S. Soldiers bridge floating training, by SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
