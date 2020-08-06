Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KONOTOP, POLAND

    06.08.2020

    Video by Spc. Denice Lopez 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Polish troops assigned to both the 2nd and 5th Engineering Regiments prepare a bridge during a joint river crossing mission with Polish and U.S. Allies at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 8, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a Defender-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water-crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities and establish a common intelligence operational picture.The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Denice Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 11:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755409
    VIRIN: 200608-A-ON752-1001
    Filename: DOD_107847173
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: KONOTOP, PL
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Europe 20 Plus -River Crossing, by SPC Denice Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

