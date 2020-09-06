200609-N-KK576-0001

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755403" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Elias Dalton from Denver, Colorado, was selected as the Navy Recruiting District New England's Spotlight Sailor for achieving the highest recruiting numbers in the New England district so far in FY 20. He has shown success despite COVID-19 Pandemic hurdles, which have forced recruiters to rely on social media and peer networking to continue their mission. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl)