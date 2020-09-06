200609-N-KK576-0001

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Elias Dalton from Denver, Colorado, was selected as the Navy Recruiting District New England's Spotlight Sailor for achieving the highest recruiting numbers in the New England district so far in FY 20. He has shown success despite COVID-19 Pandemic hurdles, which have forced recruiters to rely on social media and peer networking to continue their mission. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 11:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|WORCESTER, MA, US
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
