Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200609-N-KK576-0001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Recruiting District New England

    Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Elias Dalton from Denver, Colorado, was selected as the Navy Recruiting District New England's Spotlight Sailor for achieving the highest recruiting numbers in the New England district so far in FY 20. He has shown success despite COVID-19 Pandemic hurdles, which have forced recruiters to rely on social media and peer networking to continue their mission. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 11:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 755403
    VIRIN: 200609-N-KK576-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107847151
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: WORCESTER, MA, US 
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200609-N-KK576-0001, by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Friends
    News
    CNIC
    San Diego
    leadership
    Connecticut
    New England
    Rhode Island
    New York
    Vermont
    Europe.
    Navy Recruiting Command
    Future
    Goals
    Millington
    USS Pinckney
    Boatswain’s Mate
    Navy
    Deck
    California
    Great Lakes
    Military
    Norfolk
    Boston
    Recruiting
    Worcester
    New Hampshire
    CNRC
    Future Sailors
    Navy Jobs
    COVID-19
    My Navy HR
    DDG 19
    Undisputed Champion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT