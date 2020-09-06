355th Fighter Wing Holds Flag Retirement Ceremony

The flag outside Davis-Monthan Air Force Base's 355th Fighter Wing in Arizona is lowered and handed off to a local veterans group so they can properly dispose of it.
Video by Air Force Airman 1st Class Jean-Paul Arnaud-Marquez
