    355th Fighter Wing Holds Flag Retirement Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    The flag outside Davis-Monthan Air Force Base's 355th Fighter Wing in Arizona is lowered and handed off to a local veterans group so they can properly dispose of it.

    Video by Air Force Airman 1st Class Jean-Paul Arnaud-Marquez

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:57
    Location: US
