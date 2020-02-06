Dugway Proving Ground Deputy Garrison Manager Retirement Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dugway Proving Ground bids farewell to the DPG Deputy Garrison Manager Mr. Brian Jost and his family. Mr. Jost is retiring after nearly 39 years of exceptional service to our nation and the Army. Brian has been an incredible addition to the Dugway Garrison team since his arrival in June 2017 as the Deputy Garrison Manager. He has been an incredible asset to the Installation Commander, Garrison Manager, and the entire installation helping guide Dugway into the future to meet command priorities and ensure readiness and community wellbeing. Brian has provided exceptional leadership and guidance to nearly 200 Garrison employees and a community population of 1,500.

Mr. Jost has personally led or been an integral player in key initiatives from Utility Billing and Housing Master Plan, to supporting the Senior Commander’s DPG 2040 initiative and countless community initiatives.

His efforts have helped Dugway continue moving in a positive direction to support the mission and community needs well into the future.