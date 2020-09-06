In this installment of Sheppard Speaks the installation commander and command chief highlight the 366th TRS where HVAC training takes place for several different branches of the military at Sheppard Air Force Base. There is an interview with an instructor and a student currently going through training in the HVAC field.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 09:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755394
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-RR907-004
|Filename:
|DOD_107847064
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sheppard Speaks 366th TRS, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
