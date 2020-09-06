Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard Speaks 366th TRS

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this installment of Sheppard Speaks the installation commander and command chief highlight the 366th TRS where HVAC training takes place for several different branches of the military at Sheppard Air Force Base. There is an interview with an instructor and a student currently going through training in the HVAC field.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:57
    Location: TX, US
    This work, Sheppard Speaks 366th TRS, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineers
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Training
    HVAC

