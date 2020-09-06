How to Properly Fold a U.S. Flag

The Honor Guard at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., demonstrates how to fold a U.S. flag.
Video by Air Force Airman 1st Class Shay Stuart
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 09:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755390
|VIRIN:
|200609-D-AR128-846
|Filename:
|DOD_107847043
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
