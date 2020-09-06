Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to Properly Fold a U.S. Flag

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Honor Guard at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., demonstrates how to fold a U.S. flag.

    Video by Air Force Airman 1st Class Shay Stuart

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755390
    VIRIN: 200609-D-AR128-846
    Filename: DOD_107847043
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Properly Fold a U.S. Flag, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. flag
    American flag
    flag folding
    flag etiquette

