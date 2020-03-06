Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT Faria NCO of the Year Competitin B-Roll

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Over the course of a few days, SGT Patiellos Faria of 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade, Combat Team, competed in the 25th Infantry Division NCO of the year competition. The competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment. As the winner of the competition and 25th ID's NCO of the year, SGT Faria will go on to the next level to compete for the Best Warrior of U.S. Army Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 22:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755355
    VIRIN: 200608-A-EL257-0001
    Filename: DOD_107846606
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: HI, US
    Hometown: NOVATO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Faria NCO of the Year Competitin B-Roll, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #TropicLightning #AmericasPacificDivision #StrikeHard #NCO

