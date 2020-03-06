SGT Faria NCO of the Year Competitin B-Roll

Over the course of a few days, SGT Patiellos Faria of 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade, Combat Team, competed in the 25th Infantry Division NCO of the year competition. The competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment. As the winner of the competition and 25th ID's NCO of the year, SGT Faria will go on to the next level to compete for the Best Warrior of U.S. Army Pacific.
