Operational Range Sustainment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755342" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

190521-N-N0701-0001 NORFOLK (May 21, 2019) U.S. Fleet Forces Command-sponsored video production that highlights the importance of maintaining operational ranges to conduct essential testing and training for the military readiness of naval units, which are crucial to national defense. Management of military ranges in a sustainable manner is imperative to address influences which may constrain testing and training activities, and ensure the long-term viability of these resources while protecting human health and the environment. The “Stewards of the Sea: Defending Freedom, Protecting the Environment” outreach program is designed to showcase the Navy’s efforts to monitor and mitigate the potential environmental effects of activities without jeopardizing the safety of our Sailors or impacting military readiness. Copyright disclaimer: (c) 2019 United States Government as represented by the Secretary of the Navy. All rights reserved. Portions of the audio and video of this Production are subject to copyrights owned or administrated by other entities, including Pond5, Firstcom Music, Google or others; and copying of such portions independently of this Production is prohibited without the permission of the owner or administrator of that copyright. (U.S. Navy video)