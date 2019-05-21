Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Range Sustainment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2019

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    190521-N-N0701-0001 NORFOLK (May 21, 2019) U.S. Fleet Forces Command-sponsored video production that highlights the importance of maintaining operational ranges to conduct essential testing and training for the military readiness of naval units, which are crucial to national defense. Management of military ranges in a sustainable manner is imperative to address influences which may constrain testing and training activities, and ensure the long-term viability of these resources while protecting human health and the environment. The “Stewards of the Sea: Defending Freedom, Protecting the Environment” outreach program is designed to showcase the Navy’s efforts to monitor and mitigate the potential environmental effects of activities without jeopardizing the safety of our Sailors or impacting military readiness. Copyright disclaimer: (c) 2019 United States Government as represented by the Secretary of the Navy. All rights reserved. Portions of the audio and video of this Production are subject to copyrights owned or administrated by other entities, including Pond5, Firstcom Music, Google or others; and copying of such portions independently of this Production is prohibited without the permission of the owner or administrator of that copyright. (U.S. Navy video)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2019
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755342
    VIRIN: 190521-N-N0701-0001
    Filename: DOD_107846408
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    USFF
    Environmental Stewardship
    Protecting the Environment
    Environmental Outreach
    Defending Freedom
    Stewards of the Sea
    Operational Ranges
    Military Ranges
    Clearing Munitions
    Recycling Munitions and Target Debris

