3rd Infantry Division, Polish Allies conduct river crossing training

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, drive Bradley Fighting Vehicles across a bridge prepared by Polish engineers assigned to both the 2nd and 5th Engineer Regiments at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 8, 2020 as a part of Exercise Allied Spirit. The DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
06.08.2020
06.09.2020
|B-Roll
|755336
|200608-A-XN160-771
|101
|DOD_107846215
|00:00:37
DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|12
|3
|3
|0
