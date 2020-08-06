That's Air University- Changing Methodology

Dr. Quinton Sasnett, Air University faculty member, talks about adapting methodology and the importance of education in our military.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 14:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|755319
|VIRIN:
|200608-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107845956
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT