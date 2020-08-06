Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC General Fund Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by JC Kreidel 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command HQ

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Assistant Commander for Public Works, CAPT Mark Edelson, USN, CEC, provides an update on NAVFAC's transition to the General Fund.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 14:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755309
    VIRIN: 200606-N-YR391-0001
    Filename: DOD_107845871
    Length: 00:08:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC General Fund Update, by JC Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    financial
    general fund

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT