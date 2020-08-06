NAVFAC General Fund Update

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Assistant Commander for Public Works, CAPT Mark Edelson, USN, CEC, provides an update on NAVFAC's transition to the General Fund.
|06.08.2020
06.08.2020
|Briefings
