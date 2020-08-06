Michigan Guard conducts COVID testing in Sturgis & Battle Creek, MI

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755302" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard conduct free COVID-19 testing for residents in Sturgis and Battle Creek Michigan, June 6, 2020. The Michigan National Guard has more than 50 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission. These teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non- medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)