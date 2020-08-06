Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard conduct free COVID-19 testing for residents in Sturgis and Battle Creek Michigan, June 6, 2020. The Michigan National Guard has more than 50 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission. These teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non- medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 13:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755302
|VIRIN:
|200608-Z-LI010-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107845851
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Michigan Guard conducts COVID testing in Sturgis & Battle Creek, MI, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
