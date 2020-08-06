Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Guard conducts COVID testing in Sturgis & Battle Creek, MI

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard conduct free COVID-19 testing for residents in Sturgis and Battle Creek Michigan, June 6, 2020. The Michigan National Guard has more than 50 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission. These teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non- medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 13:12
    Category: Video Productions
