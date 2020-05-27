Members of the North Dakota Army National Guard serve the state as couriers for COVID-19 tests, taking completed tests to the state laboratory in Bismarck and returning with replacement tests for testing sites around the state on May 27, 2020 in Fargo, ND. Couriers interviewed are Specialist Andrew Giegle and Sergeant Logan Tandsater
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755287
|VIRIN:
|200527-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107845630
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, North Dakota National Guard COVID-19 Couriers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT