    North Dakota National Guard COVID-19 Couriers

    ND, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the North Dakota Army National Guard serve the state as couriers for COVID-19 tests, taking completed tests to the state laboratory in Bismarck and returning with replacement tests for testing sites around the state on May 27, 2020 in Fargo, ND. Couriers interviewed are Specialist Andrew Giegle and Sergeant Logan Tandsater

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 12:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755287
    VIRIN: 200527-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_107845630
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    ANG
    NDNG
    North Dakota
    Fargo
    NDARNG
    119 Wing
    InThisTogether
    covid19nationalguard
    covid19response
    InThisTogetherND

