North Dakota National Guard COVID-19 Couriers

Members of the North Dakota Army National Guard serve the state as couriers for COVID-19 tests, taking completed tests to the state laboratory in Bismarck and returning with replacement tests for testing sites around the state on May 27, 2020 in Fargo, ND. Couriers interviewed are Specialist Andrew Giegle and Sergeant Logan Tandsater