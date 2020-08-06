Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aerospace Medical Training During COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Students at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 19, 2020. The students undergo the same training conducted prior to the coronavirus scare at the 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory facility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Christopher Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 12:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755281
    VIRIN: 200608-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_107845479
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerospace Medical Training During COVID-19, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    nurse
    AFRL
    aerospace medicine
    711 Human Performance Wing
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT