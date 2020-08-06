Aerospace Medical Training During COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 19, 2020. The students undergo the same training conducted prior to the coronavirus scare at the 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory facility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Christopher Decker)