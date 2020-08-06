Students at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 19, 2020. The students undergo the same training conducted prior to the coronavirus scare at the 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory facility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 12:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755281
|VIRIN:
|200608-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107845479
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerospace Medical Training During COVID-19, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
