Soldier Highlight Video, Maj. Renn Moon

Soldier Highlight Video of Maj. Renn Moon of Task Force 46. Lansing, Michigan, June 5, 2020. Task Force 46 is U.S. Army North's flexible, adaptable headquarters responsible for supporting Department of Defense COVID-19 efforts, and providing command and control over DoD military assets as part of Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of an all hazards event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incident in the homeland. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aaron Good)
