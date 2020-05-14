Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    75th Ranger Regiment: Food Service Response COVID-19 Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with all necessary safety measures at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755269
    VIRIN: 200514-A-LF458-0001
    Filename: DOD_107845307
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: Food Service Response COVID-19 Response, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sof
    special operations
    culinary specialist
    ranger
    dfac
    75th ranger regiment
    rltw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT