U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with all necessary safety measures at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 10:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755269
|VIRIN:
|200514-A-LF458-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107845307
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: Food Service Response COVID-19 Response, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
